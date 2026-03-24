17 hospitalised in Tarapur chemical leak, second such incident this month

The incident has been recorded at the Boisar Police Station, and the process of registering an FIR is underway.

At least 17 people were hospitalised after a chemical leak at an industrial unit in the Tarapur Industrial Area on Sunday. This is the second such leak in the area this month highlighting persistent safety concerns in one of Maharashtra’s largest chemical manufacturing hubs.

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm at Aarti Pharma Lab, located at plot D-18.

Officials said dimethyl sulphate was being loaded into a tanker when it began leaking through the vent line.

Workers immediately halted operations and initiated containment measures. Caustic soda and other neutralising agents were deployed on the premises under the supervision of senior management.