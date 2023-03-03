17 cough expectorant manufacturing firms showcaused, licences of 6 cancelled: Maharashtra minister

The Food and Drug Administration department of the Maharashtra government inspected 84 companies manufacturing cough expectorants. Of the 84 companies, 17 were issued show cause notices while four others have been instructed to stop their production and licences of six others have been terminated, said Food and Drug Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod in the state assembly Friday.

Rathod’s response in the assembly came after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “The World Health Organisation pointed out that 66 children may have died after consuming the cough expectorants that were exported from our country owing to the harmful ingredients in them. Later, it was mandatory to export medicines manufactured within the state after conducting the stability test. But it has been found that in February 2023, as many as 2,000 medicines manufactured by over 200 drug manufacturers in the state were being exported without any kind of stability test certificate.”

Shelar, through the calling attention motion, pointed out that an inquiry must be set up on the 200 drug manufacturing companies and licences of those found guilty should be terminated. Considering the intensity of the offence, Shelar also demanded a case of culpable homicide must be registered against the said companies.

In response, Rathod said the World Health Organisation had issued a report on the death of 66 children in Gambia in October 2022. “Accordingly, the Food and Drug Administration of the government had issued a circular dated October 7, 2022 stating that inspections will be carried out against manufacturers of oral syrups,” the minister said.

The minister added, “In Maharashtra, there are 996 allopathic manufacturers, of which 514 manufacturers export their products. Also, last year, nearly 8,259 retailers were inspected. Of these, show cause notices were sent to 2,000 retailers, licences of 424 were cancelled and offences were registered against 56 retailers.”

The minister also assured that since this matter is serious, a meeting will be soon held. Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar and BJP MLAs Yogesh Sagar and Jaikumar Rawal had participated in the discussion. Even Presiding Officer Sanjay Shirsat had directed the state government to take serious note of the matter.