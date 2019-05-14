16-year-old killed in Dadar fire: Parents locked her in to make her study, says Police

A day after 16-year-old Shravani Chavan died in a fire at her third-floor residence in Dadar police colony, police said her parents had locked her at home so that she would study.

“The parents had gone to a wedding on Sunday and left their daughter home. They had locked her inside to ensure that she wouldn’t go out and that she would study instead,” said an officer at Dadar police station.

Around 12.45 pm, sometime after the parents had left, neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the house and broke the door open. Shravani’s charred body was found inside, police said.

Fire brigade officials had found a plastic bottle containing kerosene inside the flat. Police and the fire brigade are probing the cause of the fire.

“We are working on two theories – whether the fire was set deliberately or broke out by accident,” said a police officer.

The family cremated Shravani’s body Monday. The officer added statements of Shravani’s parents will be recorded in a few days. “We will ask about what happened Sunday and also the exams Shravani was studying for. We will take the fire brigade’s report into account before concluding the reason for the blaze,” said the officer.

A case of accidental death was registered at Dadar police station on Sunday.