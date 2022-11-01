16-yr-old girl sticks neck into window, dies as lift hits her in Mankhurd building

A 16-year-old girl in Mankhurd died after she suffered head injuries when she put her head in a small window on the lift door of a seven-storey building on Friday.

As per police, the deceased, Reshma Kharavi, resided with her parents in Sathe Nagar area of Mankhurd. On Friday she came to her grandmother’s place in New Sai Dham Society, a seven-storey SRA building at Lallubhai compound in Mankhurd (West) along with her two younger brothers.

The incident occured when the victim was playing hide and seek with her brothers and cousins. Kharavi was on the fifth floor and she put her head in the small window on the lift door.

The lift was operational and was coming down from the seventh floor when it hit her head. She was rushed to Shatabdi hospital in Govandi where she died.

An officer from Mankhurd police said that they will likely register an FIR in the case on charges of negligence as the window on the lift door should have been covered.