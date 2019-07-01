16-year-old girl raped by brother, his friends: Mumbai police

Toggle Menu
“We have lodged an FIR against the accused under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC,” an officer said.

“According to her statement to the police, she was adopted by a family four years ago. The accused and his friends allegedly raped her and then pushed her into prostitution in 2017,” a police officer said. (Image for representational purpose only)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her brother and his friends over 15 months. The girl was allegedly impregnated by the accused and forced into prostitution, the police said. The girl managed to run away and registered an FIR, the police added.

“According to her statement to the police, she was adopted by a family four years ago. The accused and his friends allegedly raped her and then pushed her into prostitution in 2017,” a police officer said. “On Saturday, she managed to flee after making an excuse about a doctor’s appointment and approached the police,” the officer added.

“We have lodged an FIR against the accused under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC,” the officer said.

The girl is seven months pregnant, the police said. “She is being counseled and we are providing her with medical attention at a shelter home,” an officer said.

