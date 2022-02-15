16-year-old girl attempts suicide in Vasai-Virar

A 16-year-old girl attempted suicide after she found out that an intimate picture of hers was circulated to a few people by a 17-year-old boy known to her. The girl is out of danger and the boy has been caught under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent to a children’s observation home.

The girl and the boy knew each other as they used to live in the same locality, police said. In March 2021, the girl was on her way home from classes when the boy allegedly sexually assaulted her and took an intimate photo of hers. Last week, the girl learnt from a female friend that the intimate photo was circulated to a few people by the 17-year-old boy, police said. The girl was at her relative’s place in Vasai-Virar area when she took the extreme step by consuming rat poison pills, police said. She was rushed to a government hospital in Vasai-Virar and shifted to another government hospital in Mumbai.

She is said to be in a stable condition. On Sunday after she gained consciousness, her statement was recorded by the Charkop police and an FIR was registered under Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act. The police have seized the boy’s mobile phone.