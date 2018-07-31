16-year-old boy dies of leptospirosis, toll reaches seven

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department was informed by the private hospital on Monday about the death (Representational Image) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department was informed by the private hospital on Monday about the death (Representational Image)

The city recorded this year’s seventh death due to leptospirosis after a 16-year-old boy from Kandivali died on Saturday.Tanmay Kamlesh Pradney succumbed in Siddhivinayak hospital on July 28 after being shifted from Amar hospital last week. Civic officials said the hospital diagnosed the minor positive for leptospirosis but it is yet to be confirmed whether he died due to the bacterial infection.

“A committee will study medical records and then take a call,” said a civic official.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department was informed by the private hospital on Monday about the death.

Latest data from the BMC until July 15 shows 24 leptospirosis cases were recorded since June 1 when the monsoon started.

Pradney, a Kandivali East resident, complained of fever following which his parents first took him to a nursing home and then shifted to another private hospital.

“In several cases, small nursing homes do not inform us about death in case of leptospirosis. A medical team will visit the neighbourhood of the boy tomorrow (Monday) to screen other residents. We have asked for his medical papers,” said a senior civic official.

