16 Maharashtra districts record weekly Covid positivity rate higher than state average

Even as the weekly Covid positivity rate for Maharashtra has dropped to 5.80 per cent, from 11 per cent recorded a month back, nearly 16 districts in the state are recording weekly positivity rates higher than the state’s average.

In the last one month, Pune’s weekly positivity rate has dropped from 23 per cent to 18.06 per cent (as of July 26) but it is still the highest in the state as against Mumbai which recorded 3.07 per cent positivity rate. This is followed by Nagpur (14.51 per cent), Akola (9.60 per cent) and Sangli (9.18 per cent).

The latest surge has mostly been dominated by the new variant of Omicron—BA.2 and BA.4 – which is more transmissible than its predecessor Delta variant.

In the last two weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have plateaued in the state with number of infections hovering around 2,000.

Mumbai, which was contributing 60-70 per cent to the state’s total tally, seems to have passed the peak. Compared to June when, on an average, the city was reporting 700-800 daily cases, it has now come down to 200-300. Now, districts like Pune, Nagpur and Palghar are recording the maximum number of cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,138 Covid-19 cases of which 283 were from Mumbai. Pune district recorded 587 cases, the highest in the state. Nagpur witnessed 296 cases.

“In the last three waves, we witnessed a similar epidemiological pattern. Once the infection rate subsides in Mumbai, other districts start reporting a surge. But we are hoping that the overall positivity rate will fall further in the next 1-2 weeks,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

The silver lining is that hospitalisation remained minimal. “Due to the wide vaccine coverage, the infection severity remained low. So, not many patients required hospitalisation and the fatality was also minimal,” said Dr Awate.