16 children among 58 airlifted by IAF from Thane village

FIFTY-EIGHT people, including 16 children, were airlifted from Jugaon village in Thane district by a Air Force helicopter after heavy rain marooned the villagers on Sunday.

While the village is located a few kilometres from Bhatsa river, officials claimed that the flooding was caused by water flowing from Karjat and Matheran into the area. “The flooding was the result of heavy rain and heavy flow of water from Karjat and Matheran. The Bhatsa river is not overflowing as of now,” Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar said.

He added that the water had risen suddenly and the Thane administration decided to seek help of the defence forces. “The water suddenly ascended in the morning and all structures in the village are single storey. There was no faster way to evacuate than airlifting the people,” Narvekar said.

Local residents said that water had gradually started rising since Saturday evening. “On Saturday evening, water started entering our houses. By night, it was knee deep. We spent the night huddled on chairs and beds. However, the water level kept rising and at one point, there was water all the way to the waist,” said Vinay Mukane (35), a villager.

Many animals were washed away as water gushed into the village. “Our paddy sowings had already gone to waste. We had 20 chickens and a goat, all of them got washed away. I somehow managed to hold on to our children,” Anjali Mukane, his wife, said.

As the situation worsened, the villagers frantically started calling the district administration for help. “We called the sarpanch, the talathi, the local police station. Never had I felt so certain of dying. Finally, when someone said they are sending a helicopter, we all rushed out of our houses,” resident Anand Jadhav said.

The Thane administration requested the Air Force for help, which deployed a Mi17 aircraft for the rescue operation. The helicopter made two sorties to rescue 58 residents.

“Had we stayed for 10 more minutes, we would have been submerged along with our houses,” said Reshma Jadhav, a mother of a 6-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy.

The villagers are now staying in two rooms at Vidyaprasarak High school in Balkum, Thane city. “We managed to get them new clothes. A medical camp has been conducted and two doctors are here on round-the-clock duty. The school teachers, who live nearby, are here trying to help the women and children,” said an official from the collector’s office.

The villagers have also been provided food and beds. “We can’t sleep… As soon as water recedes, I will go back to check what’s left of my house,” Rashmi said.

One team of Army and three of Navy were deployed in other areas to rescue stranded people. “Water has entered many villages, even towns. In slightly harsh landscape, like in Shahapur, the Army conducted rescue operations, while the Navy was based in Kalyan,” the official said.