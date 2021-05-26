15th Finance Commission funds to be used to fight Covid in rural areas, says Ajit Pawar

THE STATE government will utilise funds allocated to the state under the 15th Finance Commission to set up health facilities to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in rural Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

To begin with, 30-bed medical facilities will be set up at every gram panchayat to cope with the upcoming third wave of Covid-19, he said.

“The government has also allowed district authorities to use funds allocated to the state under the 15th Finance Commission to treat Covid-19 patients,” Pawar told medispersons.

“As first installment, the Centre has provided Rs 8,923 crore to 25 states for Covid-19 management in rural areas. Maharashtra has received a share was Rs 861 crore,” he said, adding that the entire amount will be used to upgrade medical infrastructure in rural areas.

Maintaining that the state has already dedicated Rs 3,300 crore for Covid-management in rural areas, Pawar said: “Of this, Rs 1,100 crore has been disbursed to various districts… Also, Rs 350 crore from local MLA funds will be utilised by local bodies to fight the pandemic.”