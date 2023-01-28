152 complaints before interfaith marriage committee, says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

The Maharashtra government’s Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee, set up by the women and child development (WCD) department last December has received complaints or information about 152 cases of interfaith marriages, WCD Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Friday.

The 12-member committee has so far held two official meetings, he added. The 152 cases have come to light through the members of the committee. Work is going on or will begin on the cases, he said. “These cases are in the form of complaints from family members, neighbours or friends, who have informed the committee members that they know of a woman who is estranged from her family due to her interfaith marriage,” Lodha told The Indian Express.

“One of these cases had come to me. I am acquainted with the woman’s family. She came to me and said ‘my family is no longer talking to me and I would like to connect with them again’. She is in fact married happily. So, all we will do… the committee will help her get in touch with her family… will mediate this,” he added.

On December 13, 2022, the Maharashtra government had first set up the Intercaste/Interfaith Marriage Family Coordination Committee via a government resolution, to gather information about couples in such marriages. This resolution was amended on December 15, and intercaste was dropped from the purview of the committee.

The committee was tasked with gathering information about couples in interfaith marriages and to oversee initiatives undertaken at district levels regarding women who are in interfaith and intercaste marriages, and who may be estranged from their maternal families. It would also gather information about their families, so that they may be helped if needed.

In another GR on December 15, the government clarified that information would be taken from complaints received by the panel regarding women in such marriages, if they are estranged from families, and a helpline set up.