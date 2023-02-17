150th edition of ‘The Plant Festival’ held in Mumbai

To promote plant culture in the houses of Mumbaikars, the I Love Mumbai initiative Thursday organised an indoor and outdoor plant exhibition named ‘The Plant Festival’ at Palladium Courtyard in Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel, Mumbai. This is the 150th edition of The Plant Festival, which has been held for the past 15 years with between six to ten editions each year.

The I Love Mumbai initiative was started by the late Nana Chudasama, former sheriff of Mumbai. The festival is now being conducted by his daughter and BJP leader Shaina N C.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde were the guests who attended the inaugural function on Thursday morning. Free workshops on composting and waste management, kitchen garden and plant care, bonsai care, aloe vera, and microgreens were held in the evening.

“This initiative was started by my father Nana Chudasama, and I have taken it forward. We want to encourage Mumbaikars to get more plants in their homes, and promote the benefits of having them, and create awareness about caring for them,” Shaina N C told The Indian Express.