15,000 more MSRTC staffers return to work

A total of 15,185 more striking employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) returned to duty on Monday. Of the 90,000 employees who had gone on strike, 61,647 workers have now returned to work since the strike began on October 27, last year.

The Bombay High Court earlier this month, while disposing of the contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by the MSRTC against the employee trade union and others, had directed the staffers to resume duty by April 22 and asked the government not to take any action against the striking staffers once they resumed duty and the earlier action be withdrawn.

“Since Bombay High Court’s order, a total of 25,000 new staffers have returned to work making the total number of staffers on duty to 61,647. These are the indications of the strike being over and commencement of the full-fledged service of MSRTC buses,” said an official.

Nearly 90,000 employees of the MSRTC, one of the largest inter-city bus systems in the country, have been on strike since October last year demanding the state-owned corporation to be merged with the state government so as to avail the benefits of being government servants.