1,500 MSRTC buses in Maharashtra to be coated with antimicrobial chemicals

In a bid to prevent the spread of bacterial infections among passengers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon apply a coating of antimicrobial chemicals on its fleet of 1,500 buses.

Antimicrobial coating is a process of applying a chemical agent on surfaces to prevent the growth of disease-causing microbes.

According to the MSRTC, considering the Covid situation and to stop the spread of different viruses, approximately 1,500 MSRTC buses in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri will be coated with the chemical. Officials believe the coating will help to reduce transmission of viruses and will also help maintain hygiene in buses.

In May this year, a tender for selecting the agency was floated and accordingly, the contract was given to a Mumbai-based agency which will do the coating on the buses twice a year.

“Currently, the buses are being sanitised with disinfectants on a regular basis and it will continue even after the coating,” said an MSRTC official, adding, if found useful, more buses will be coated in the coming days.