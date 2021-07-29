scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Must Read

1,500 MSRTC buses in Maharashtra to be coated with antimicrobial chemicals

Antimicrobial coating is a process of applying a chemical agent on surfaces to prevent the growth of disease-causing microbes

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 29, 2021 1:38:26 pm
MSRTC buses parked at bus depot in Parel (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

In a bid to prevent the spread of bacterial infections among passengers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon apply a coating of antimicrobial chemicals on its fleet of 1,500 buses.

Antimicrobial coating is a process of applying a chemical agent on surfaces to prevent the growth of disease-causing microbes.

According to the MSRTC, considering the Covid situation and to stop the spread of different viruses, approximately 1,500 MSRTC buses in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri will be coated with the chemical. Officials believe the coating will help to reduce transmission of viruses and will also help maintain hygiene in buses.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In May this year, a tender for selecting the agency was floated and accordingly, the contract was given to a Mumbai-based agency which will do the coating on the buses twice a year.

Click here for more

“Currently, the buses are being sanitised with disinfectants on a regular basis and it will continue even after the coating,” said an MSRTC official, adding, if found useful, more buses will be coated in the coming days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement