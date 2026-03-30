15 Mumbai men beat Lonavala resort staff over mutton, one in ICU

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A group of 15 men from Mumbai allegedly assaulted five workers at a Lonavala resort last Thursday after being told mutton was unavailable, leaving one critically injured in the ICU with a bladder injury.
While the Lonavala Rural police invoked the charge of attempt to murder against the attackers, they have yet to arrest them. Five of the 15 attackers have been identified as Vaibhav Vaiti of Mulund, Smit Veni and Raj Naik of Thane, Bhavesh Vaigankar and Lalit Vaiti of Mulund East. The police said a probe is on to identify others.
The incident took place on the afternoon of March 26 at Zestin Hill Resort in Waksai, Lonavala. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Lonavala Rural police station on Sunday based on the complaint filed by the proprietor of the resort, Sadhana Mohan Bhoir.
“The incident took place when a group of 15 men from Mumbai had come to stay at the resort. On the afternoon of March 26, the group came for lunch and asked for mutton dishes to be served. When the resort staff told them they were out of mutton, the group started creating a ruckus,” said an officer from Lonavala Rural police station.
The men first kicked and punched Bhoir and hit her on the head with a plastic chair and then attacked cook Mahesh and helpers Sandeep and Nitin. The group also attacked staff member, Saurabh Dattatray Gore, and punched and kicked him after he fell on ground.
“Gorhe, who sustained blows to the pelvis and abdomen, was rushed to a hospital where doctors found out that he had sustained a tear in the bladder. He is currently being treated in the ICU,” said the officer from Lonavala Rural police station.
The police have invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, among others.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram