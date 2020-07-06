15% average mortality rate among patients above 50 years, higher than city’s 6%

Of the total 4,625 deaths recorded in Mumbai till July 1, at least 3,705 fatalities or 80.12 per cent are from this age group. (File) Of the total 4,625 deaths recorded in Mumbai till July 1, at least 3,705 fatalities or 80.12 per cent are from this age group. (File)

Over 80 per cent fatalities due to Covid-19 have been recorded among patients above 50 years, an analysis of data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. While Mumbai’s mortality rate is currently six per cent, the average death rate among patients above 50 years is 15 per cent, it has found.

According to the civic body’s war room dashboard, there were a total of 76,822 infection cases on July 1, of which 33,190 patients or 43.17 per cent were above 50 years. Of the total infected, 56.82 per cent are those who are up to 50 years old.

The fatality rate among Covid-19 patients who are over 50 is, however, substantially higher. Of the total 4,625 deaths recorded in Mumbai till July 1, at least 3,705 fatalities or 80.12 per cent are from this age group. Only 920, or 19.88 per cent, of the total fatalities due to the virus were patients below 50 years. The average death rate among patients above 50 years is 15 per cent, while it is 1.52 per cent among those below 50 years.

“In most cases, it has been noted that patients above 50 years have co-morbid health conditions and low immunity. It has also been noted that oxygen level of such patients may suddenly drop below normal and lead to hypoxia causing death,” a senior officer from the civic body’s Public Health department said.

As per the BMC data, the maximum number of deaths – 1,345 — were recorded in the age group of 60-70 years which recorded 10,767 infection cases. The highest mortality rate of 20.35 per cent was recorded among patients between 90 and 100 years — 34 deaths out of the 167 cases reported till July 1.

In the last 40 days, officials said, fatality among patients above 50 years has seen an increase by seven percentage points. On May 20, 23,263 Covid-19 cases and 840 deaths were recorded in the city. Of the total fatalities, 73.57 per cent were patients above 50 years.

Meanwhile, infection among people below the age of 50 years has seen a dip by 7 percentage points as compared to the last month.

“On May 20, there were 14,801 cases of infection up to 50 years, which is 63.62 per cent of the total cases. Currently, the infection in this age group has seen dip with 43,692 cases (out of 76,822 total cases) or 56.82 per cent,” an official from the BMC said.

