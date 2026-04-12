15-20 trains cancelled: OHE breakdown between Bhayandar and Naigaon disrupts WR services

Railway authorities said that initially two local trains and one MEMU service were held up due to the failure.

Suburban train services on Western Railway were disrupted for nearly five hours on Sunday morning following an overhead equipment (OHE) failure between Bhayandar and Naigaon stations, significantly affecting train movements.

According to officials from the Mumbai Central division of Western Railway, the breakdown occurred at 7:52 am on the Down Through line at kilometre 44/1-6. The disruption led to 15 to 20 suburban services being cancelled, while around 50 trains ran behind schedule, creating a ripple effect across the corridor.

Railway authorities said that initially two local trains and one MEMU service were held up due to the failure.

“Subsequently, one local and the MEMU were cleared, while the remaining EMU was being moved out. In all, around 15 to 20 services were cancelled and nearly 50 trains were delayed due to the disruption,” an western railway official said.