15-20 trains cancelled: OHE breakdown between Bhayandar and Naigaon disrupts WR services

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Suburban train services on Western Railway were disrupted for nearly five hours on Sunday morning following an overhead equipment (OHE) failure between Bhayandar and Naigaon stations, significantly affecting train movements.
According to officials from the Mumbai Central division of Western Railway, the breakdown occurred at 7:52 am on the Down Through line at kilometre 44/1-6. The disruption led to 15 to 20 suburban services being cancelled, while around 50 trains ran behind schedule, creating a ripple effect across the corridor.
Railway authorities said that initially two local trains and one MEMU service were held up due to the failure.
“Subsequently, one local and the MEMU were cleared, while the remaining EMU was being moved out. In all, around 15 to 20 services were cancelled and nearly 50 trains were delayed due to the disruption,” an western railway official said.
To address the situation, a tower wagon was dispatched from Vasai Road to the site, and diesel (DSL) power was arranged to assist in clearing stranded trains. At one point, at least one suburban local remained stalled as restoration work continued.
Even commuters travelling on stretches far from the affected section reported delays due to the cascading impact. “I boarded from Marine lines expecting a normal run, but trains were moving slower than usual and halting longer at stations. I reached Andheri almost 20 minutes late,” said Rohan Mehta, a commuter travelling from Marine lines.
Another passenger, Sneha Iyer, who was also travelling from Dadar to Andheri, said the lack of timely updates added to the frustration. “There was no clear announcement about what had happened. We were just stuck between stations for a while, and it disrupted my morning schedule,” she said.
After sustained repair efforts, the Down Fast line between Bhayandar and Naigaon was restored at 12:47 pm. Soon after, the first AC local from Churchgate to Virar departed at 12:52 pm, signalling the gradual return to normal services.
Western Railway officials said operations were being closely monitored and services were expected to stabilise through the afternoon. Further details on the cause of the OHE failure are awaited.
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