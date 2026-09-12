145 years of Marbat: Nagpur’s ‘evil-banishing’ ritual gets a civic makeover

For 145 years, Nagpur has marked Tanha Pola by parading ‘evil’ through the old city before burning it. The Marbat procession, rooted in folk belief and surrounded by competing origin stories, has survived from the era of the Bhonsles and British rule to become one of the city’s most distinctive cultural traditions.

This year, however, the centuries-old ritual received an unprecedented civic push. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) allocated Rs 2 crore for the festival and sought to position it as part of Nagpur’s cultural heritage for an international audience.

Cricketer Umesh Yadav, actor Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and foreign consular representatives, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended Friday’s procession, according to NMC officials.