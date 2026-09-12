145 years of Marbat: Nagpur’s ‘evil-banishing’ ritual gets a civic makeover

Cricketer Umesh Yadav, actor Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and foreign consular representatives, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended Friday’s procession, according to NMC officials.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurSep 12, 2026 01:11 PM IST
Marbat festival NagpurThe Nagpur Municipal Corporation allocated Rs 2 crore for the festival this year.
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For 145 years, Nagpur has marked Tanha Pola by parading ‘evil’ through the old city before burning it. The Marbat procession, rooted in folk belief and surrounded by competing origin stories, has survived from the era of the Bhonsles and British rule to become one of the city’s most distinctive cultural traditions.

This year, however, the centuries-old ritual received an unprecedented civic push. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) allocated Rs 2 crore for the festival and sought to position it as part of Nagpur’s cultural heritage for an international audience.

Cricketer Umesh Yadav, actor Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and foreign consular representatives, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended Friday’s procession, according to NMC officials.

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On Friday, towering Kali and Pili Marbat effigies, accompanied by smaller male figures known as Badgyas, wound through the narrow lanes of the old city towards Nehru Putla Square. Crowds chanted, “Ida pida gheun jaa ge Marbat” (take away all evil) and “Rog rai gheun jaa ge Marbat” (take away all diseases).

The procession covers about 6.5 km, after which the effigies are burnt at different locations. Kali Marbat is taken to Harihar Mandir and Pili Marbat to Naik Talao, while other Marbats and Badgyas are burnt near their places of origin.

Rahul Jambhulkar, an IIT Bombay scholar who has completed a doctorate on Marbat, identifies three principal narratives about the festival’s origins. One traces the practice to farmers who, during Pola, burnt clay dolls and Palash branches to ward off insects and evil.

Another connects Kali Marbat to Baka Bai of the Bhonsle dynasty, with the effigy said to represent public anger over her surrender to the British. The figure is also associated with Putana, a demoness from Hindu mythology who attempted to kill Krishna with poisoned milk.

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The third narrative links the festival to resistance under British rule. According to local accounts, the Tarhane Teli community used religious activity to bring people together when the colonial administration restricted public gatherings. Marbat thus became a means of assembling people and building solidarity.

The two principal effigies have their own histories. Kali Marbat, reportedly introduced in 1881, is about 14 feet tall and is made near Nehru Putla Square by the Kali Marbat Utsav Committee. Pili Marbat, introduced in 1885, is about 18-20 feet tall and is made by the Tarhane Teli community in Jagnath Budhwari.

The festival has also retained its more intimate traditions. A small fair grows around Pili Marbat, while women make offerings to the effigy, believing it to be auspicious and capable of granting wishes, said Mandira Neware, who has conducted heritage walks in Nagpur for six years.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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