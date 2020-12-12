Maharashtra: 14,234 gram panchayats in 34 districts to go to polls on January 15

The State Election Commission on Friday announced elections for 14,234 gram panchayats across 34 of Maharashtra’s 36 districts on January 15, 2021.

While nominations can be filed from December 23 to December 30, results will be declared on January 18, 2021. The model election code of conduct came into force immediately after the announcement.

Elections for 1,566 gram panchayats were slated to be held on March 31 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra and elections to 14,234 of them means nearly 50 per cent of the village bodies would go to polls next month. The local bodies’ polls will cover 34 districts, barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will fight the polls together.

