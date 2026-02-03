Over 1,400 Bandra residents petition for Asif Zakaria’s nomination to BMC

Citizens cite former Congress corporator’s decade-long civic work; petition gains momentum ahead of mayoral election.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 09:33 PM IST
Bandra Asif ZakariaIn the wake of this, residents of Bandra have initiated a campaign demanding that Zakaria be appointed as a nominated corporator in the civic body. (Credits: Facebook/ @AsifZakariaOfficial)
More than 1,400 residents from the Bandra area have launched an online petition seeking the nomination of Asif Zakaria, a former three-time Congress corporator, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Zakaria, who has served as a corporator since 2007, completed three consecutive terms before the elected civic body was dissolved in 2022. He was unable to contest a fourth term after his constituency, Ward No. 101 (Bandra), was reserved for a woman candidate. Subsequently, the Congress fielded Raja Rahebar Khan from the adjoining Ward No. 102, who went on to become the sitting corporator from the area.

In the wake of this, residents of Bandra have initiated a campaign demanding that Zakaria be appointed as a nominated corporator in the civic body. When contacted by The Indian Express, Zakaria said, “I am continuously working for my party and whatever the party decides I will welcome.”

The online petition, launched last week, had garnered 1,417 signatures by Tuesday evening, with residents expressing hope that the number of signatories will increase in the coming days.

Property tax reforms, municipal bonds to ease BMC's financial strain

“Asif Zakaria has been the only person who has relentlessly worked on the ground every day of the year, both officially and unofficially for over a decade for the people living at Bandra. He has a good equation with the BMC and gets issues addressed expeditiously and he attends all the complaints that are being raised by citizens,” said Sabita Burges, a Bandra resident.

City activist Zoru Bhathena echoed similar views, saying, “There needs to be a proper representation of learned people in the civic body. The post of a nominated corporator holds equal weightage to that of an elected representative and having a corporator like Mr Zakaria in the house will only help the administration in framing key policy decisions for the people.”

The election of Mumbai’s 78th mayor is scheduled on February 11, when all 227 municipal councillors will vote to elect the mayoral candidate fielded by their respective political parties. Following this, the council of corporators will be officially inducted into the BMC.

Story continues below this ad

This term, the BMC will have 10 nominated corporator seats, to be allocated among political parties based on their performance in the municipal polls.

The BJP, having emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, is expected to receive four nominated seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT), with 65 seats, is likely to get three. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Congress, and AIMIM are expected to receive one nominated seat each, having won 29, 28, and 8 seats, respectively.

