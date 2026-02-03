Over 1,400 Bandra residents petition for Asif Zakaria’s nomination to BMC

In the wake of this, residents of Bandra have initiated a campaign demanding that Zakaria be appointed as a nominated corporator in the civic body. (Credits: Facebook/ @AsifZakariaOfficial)

More than 1,400 residents from the Bandra area have launched an online petition seeking the nomination of Asif Zakaria, a former three-time Congress corporator, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Zakaria, who has served as a corporator since 2007, completed three consecutive terms before the elected civic body was dissolved in 2022. He was unable to contest a fourth term after his constituency, Ward No. 101 (Bandra), was reserved for a woman candidate. Subsequently, the Congress fielded Raja Rahebar Khan from the adjoining Ward No. 102, who went on to become the sitting corporator from the area.

In the wake of this, residents of Bandra have initiated a campaign demanding that Zakaria be appointed as a nominated corporator in the civic body. When contacted by The Indian Express, Zakaria said, “I am continuously working for my party and whatever the party decides I will welcome.”