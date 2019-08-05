Mumbai: 14-year-old girl ‘kills self’ in toilet

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl allegedly committed suicide inside a public toilet next to her home in Kalbadevi on Friday.

Advertising

The family has alleged that she was murdered and her body hung to make it look like a suicide, police said, adding that they, however, had concluded that the girl ended her life in fear of her father’s plans to get her married.

According to police, the girl lived with her parents and nine siblings. Her older brother told police that she had dropped out of school after Class V and was engaged, like the rest of the family, in making garlands which they sold in Colaba.

According to the missing person’s complaint lodged by the family on Friday night, the girl was last spotted when she went to the BMC toilet to take a bath at 4 pm.

Advertising

”My sister never went anywhere else. When she did not return for several hours, we began to look for her,” the brother said.

Police said at 9 am on Saturday, cleaners found her body hanging from a hook used to dry clothes, following which she was rushed to a hospital and declared dead upon arrival. The family said there was no reason for her to commit suicide, police said.

“Her feet were touching the floor of the toilet when we found her. How could she have committed suicide in such a position?” asked the brother.

However, police said Babita feared her father’s plans to get her married.

“We have done a thorough investigation and concluded that the girl was afraid of her father getting her married. There is no sexual assault and this is not a case of murder,” said a police officer.