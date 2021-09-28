14-year-old crashes scooter into divider on new BKC flyover, dies; friend critical

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy was killed and his friend was seriously injured after the scooter they were riding crashed on a divider on the newly-inaugurated BKC flyover in Bandra (East) on Monday morning.

The incident took place between 12 am and 12.30 am. The two along with another friend went for a ride. All three are residents of Kunchi Karve Nagar in Vakola, Santacruz (east).

The deceased boy told his father that he was going to the bathroom and left his house around 11.30 pm with his two friends.

The three had tea at Kalanagar junction and were strolling around in Bandra. The accident took place while they were returning home and took the flyover. “It’s not clear exactly how the accident took place. There are no CCTV cameras on the flyover. But no other vehicle was involved in the accident. The deceased, who was driving, lost control over the wheels and crashed in the divider of the flyover. No one was wearing helmets,” said Pravin Prabhu, assistant police inspector from BKC police station.

After the incident, two of the three took a rickshaw and went to Bhabha hospital in Kurla where the 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries around 1 am. The second boy was rushed to Bhabha hospital in Bandra (west) and was transferred to KEM hospital for better treatment.

The third friend identified as Shekhar Pawar (20) is out of danger. Pawar’s mother owns the two-wheeler involved in the accident.

The 14-year-old’s father, who runs a beer shop, told police that his son was fond of driving and he was worried that his son might meet with an accident due to which he had sold all his vehicles.