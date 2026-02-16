14 days of Moderate air: Feb AQI of Mumbai raises concern

A smog-covered skyline of the city is seen as according to data shared by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in the last fortnight, Mumbai has recorded only one day of healthy air quality index (AQI), at Dadar in Mumbai on 16 February 2026.
(Express Photo by Akash Patil)
Even as the city hosts Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), that started on Monday, Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data shows that in the past fortnight, the city has recorded unhealthy air quality index (AQI) on 14 days – it hovered around the satisfactory category on only one day.
On Monday, Mumbai’s overall AQI reading stood at 109, while 16 of the 22 stations displayed moderate level AQI readings – with Mumbai’s Deonar showing the worst AQI at 136, followed by 130 at Ghatkopar, 126 at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and 124 at Andheri East.
According to the CPCB dashboard, Mumbai recorded AQI of unhealthy category mostly ranging between 105 and 141 between February 1 and 15 which is in the moderate category and is categorised as unhealthy for sensitive groups especially the children and senior citizens. The city’s recorded AQI level at the satisfactory category only on February 10.
The CPCB standards state that AQI readings between 0 to 50 are regarded as good or safe, 51 to 100 are regarded as satisfactory, 101 to 200 are considered moderate, 201 to 300 are regarded as poor, 301 to 400 are termed very poor and above 400 are considered to be severe.
The data shows that there are several areas in Mumbai – Deonar, Colaba, Andheri (East), and Ghatkopar – that have not recorded a single day of satisfactory AQI so far this month and the AQI readings recorded in these areas ranged in the moderate category.
Speaking to The Indian Express, experts maintained that Mumbai’s AQI had been hovering in the moderate category mainly because of the rising emission levels.
“Even though Mumbai is close to the sea and has a geographical advantage, the rising emission level is a cause behind Mumbai’s plummeting AQI. Unlike Mumbai, Delhi doesn’t have this geographical advantage since it’s a landlocked state. Yet, at this point of time, the AQI readings of the two cities are not very different and this is mainly because of Mumbai’s rising emission level,” Gufran Beig atmospheric scientist and chair professor at National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) – Indian Institute of Sciences (IISC) told The Indian Express on Monday.
Mumbai has the highest vehicle density among metro cities.
According to the state government’s data Mumbai has a vehicle density of 2,300 cars in every kilometer, which is the highest among all metro cities. The government’s data also shows that the number has increased exponentially in the previous years. In 2019 the city’s vehicle density stood at 1,840 per km, while in 2014 it stood at 1,150 per km.
Meanwhile, civic officials maintained that even though the city’s AQI readings have plummeted, local level actions are underway to contain the ongoing concerns.
“One of the main reasons why the AQI had continued to stay in the unhealthy category even after winter is over now is mainly because the infrastructure work has been initiated at full pace. In Mumbai, infrastructure work isn’t carried out during the monsoon season. Therefore, there is also pressure on the contractors to meet the pre-monsoon deadline,” an official said.
“To combat the issue, we are carrying on local level interventions like water sprinkling at locations that are recording unhealthy AQI consistently,” the official said.
