14 days of Moderate air: Feb AQI of Mumbai raises concern

A smog-covered skyline of the city is seen as according to data shared by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in the last fortnight, Mumbai has recorded only one day of healthy air quality index (AQI), at Dadar in Mumbai on 16 February 2026. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Even as the city hosts Mumbai Climate Week (MCW), that started on Monday, Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data shows that in the past fortnight, the city has recorded unhealthy air quality index (AQI) on 14 days – it hovered around the satisfactory category on only one day.

On Monday, Mumbai’s overall AQI reading stood at 109, while 16 of the 22 stations displayed moderate level AQI readings – with Mumbai’s Deonar showing the worst AQI at 136, followed by 130 at Ghatkopar, 126 at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and 124 at Andheri East.

According to the CPCB dashboard, Mumbai recorded AQI of unhealthy category mostly ranging between 105 and 141 between February 1 and 15 which is in the moderate category and is categorised as unhealthy for sensitive groups especially the children and senior citizens. The city’s recorded AQI level at the satisfactory category only on February 10.