14-day home quarantine for all domestic flyers: BMC

Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. (File) Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. (File)

The BMC on Friday reiterated that all domestic air passengers who arrive in Mumbai will have to home quarantine themselves for 14 days. A directive dated August 3, released by the civic body, also said “government officials desiring an exemption must write to the corporation two working days prior to arrival.”

The letter comes in the backdrop of the BMC’s decision to deny the request of Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city on Sunday to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, seeking exemption from 14-day home quarantine.

“Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. For exemption, it has to be made in writing to amc.project@mcgm.gov.in at least two working days before landing stating full details of the work and also justifying their request for home quarantine exemption,” the order stated.

“All passengers arriving in Mumbai will be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation and self-monitor for a period of 14 days as per protocol. Local authorities will be authorised to give exemptions for contributing to an office or other important work after checking passengers,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd