Mumbai: 14 beggars detained, lodged at home

February 13, 2021 10:42:14 pm
Mumbai Police has, in a special drive, rounded up 14 beggars so far and lodged them at a beggar’s home in Chembur, as per the directions issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nagre Patil.
Patil issued the order on February 9, wherein he instructed all the zonal DCPs to take strict action against beggars.
Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said the directions were issued under Mumbai Prevention of Begging Act 1959.
“All police stations have been instructed to detain these beggars, take permission from the court, conduct their Covid-19 tests and then lodge them at the beggars home.”
