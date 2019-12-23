1,358 long-term mentally ill patients still languishing in state hospitals

The task force report was submitted to the apex court on December 2 as part of a survey of all homeless, mentally ill patients who do not require hospitalisation, but continue to remain institutionalised. The task force report was submitted to the apex court on December 2 as part of a survey of all homeless, mentally ill patients who do not require hospitalisation, but continue to remain institutionalised.

At least 4,935 mentally ill patients have been lodged in mental hospitals across India for over a year, a task force report submitted to the Supreme Court by the central government shows. Of them, Maharashtra accounts for 36.4 per cent (1,358) of long-term patients.

The task force report was submitted to the apex court on December 2 as part of a survey of all homeless, mentally ill patients who do not require hospitalisation, but continue to remain institutionalised. In July, the court, while hearing a writ petition, had directed all states and Union territories to rehabilitate mentally ill patients who do not require hospitalisation and submit a compliance report by November 30.

On December 20, The Indian Express had reported that in order to comply with SC direction, the Maharashtra government is in the process of shifting 215 mentally ill patients to beggars’ home, old age homes and shelter homes for women in absence of infrastructure to rehabilitate these patients.

A beggars’ home is a detention centre run by the government where people detained for begging are placed. It does not have a provision for counsellors or any trained staff to handle mentally ill patients and their medication.

With 1,358 long-term mentally ill patients and lack of infrastructure, more patients may be in the line to be shifted to beggars’ homes, old age homes and women shelter homes.

“What Maharashtra has done is against the SC order to rehabilitate patients. Merely shifting patients, who have been treated for mental illness, to another government home may not serve the purpose. I had raised this point in a court hearing. These patients need halfway homes which will facilitate rehabilitation,” said advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, the petitioner who in 2016 filed a writ petition in the matter in the SC.

Halfway home is a centre where treated mentally ill patients are housed, trained in various skills and allowed to earn. A counsellor monitors their medication and training. In Maharashtra, NGO The Banyan has rehabilitated 12 such mentally ill patients in such halfway homes.

The task force report, submitted to SC, shows Maharashtra has 3,722 mentally ill patients hospitalised in four mental hospitals in Nagpur, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri. Of them, 551 men and 807 women have been long-term patients. The task force report is under consideration of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment now.

“The state government needs to rehabilitate all long-term patients who have been abandoned by their families and are languishing in hospitals for years. There are 1,358 such patients,” Bansal said, adding that the government needs to construct rehabilitation centres or tie-up with NGOs to rehabilitate these patients instead of “transferring” them to another government institution.

Mohd Tarique, attached with NGO Koshish, said they will approach the court against the state’s decision to transfer patients to beggar’s homes. “I have also written to the state women and child development department,” he said. Beggars’ homes are run by the department in Maharashtra.

The task force report also shows that of total mentally ill patients hospitalised across India, 36.2 per cent are long-term patients. Punjab has the highest number of long-term patients.

In Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, more than 60 per cent mentally ill patients have been long-term patients.

