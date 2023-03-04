scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
13-year-old boy falls off 20th floor balcony, dies

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead before admission. (Representational/File)
A 13-year-old boy died after he allegedly lost his balance and fell off the 20th floor balcony of his residence in Goregaon on Thursday.

The police said the incident took place around 8.15 pm. “We have learnt that the Class VI student was playing in the balcony of his bedroom when he lost balance and fell,” an officer said.

At the time of the incident, his father was in Portugal for work while his mother was in the kitchen, said police. “The mother came to know of the incident when the security guard of the building went upstairs to inform her,” the officer said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead before admission.

The Aarey police was subsequently informed and a case of accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

The officer said, “The family members have not raised any suspicion and thus and ADR has been lodged.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 02:39 IST
