13 Bombay HC benches refused to hear matter earlier: Petitioner in MSCB scam case

Surinder Arora, the complainant in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) case, has claimed that 13 benches of the Bombay High Court had refused to hear the matter, citing “not before me”, till it was finally heard by its bench that directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police to file an FIR on August 22.

The alleged scam had come in media limelight after the Enforcement Directorate named NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the alleged money-laundering case this week.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, Arora said, “I don’t want to take any names who are involved in the crime. I don’t have any personal agenda with any of the parties. It is my own movement for cooperative banks.” He said the ED had approached him to record his statement and submit documents pertaining to the case.

Former MLA Manikrao Jadhav, who was also present at the press conference, said that his fight against the ministers involved in the crime will go on. Jadhav had contested state Assembly elections in 1995 against then-incumbent chief minister Shivajirao Nilangekar Patil and defeated him by a huge margin from Nilanga constituency.

Claiming that the entire scam is the “brainchild and design of Sharad Pawar”, Jadhav issued a statement stating: “Keeping himself at the Centre, however, wisely without being named on paper, whereas working through his right hand, Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister of the state and all his other associates at various levels of checks, including the Co-operative Commissionerate, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank and District Co-operative Central Bank and the cooperative sugar factories, the entire plan was executed in a most organised manner.”

Arora had filed a complaint with the EOW in the MSCB scam in 2015. He had later filed a criminal Public Interest Litigation in the High Court, urging it to direct the police to file an FIR.

In their 84-page order, Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Sandeep Shinde had directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police to file an FIR into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam, in which former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and 76 others have been accused of causing financial losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore to the MSCB between 2007 and 2011.

Last week, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case of alleged money laundering in the case.