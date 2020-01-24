13 aboard sinking vessel off Gujarat coast rescued by Mumbai Coast Guard

Merchant vessel M T Reem 5 was carrying a cargo of bitumen from Basrah Port in Iran to Hazira Port in Gujarat. (Representational image/UK Ministry of Defence via AP) Merchant vessel M T Reem 5 was carrying a cargo of bitumen from Basrah Port in Iran to Hazira Port in Gujarat. (Representational image/UK Ministry of Defence via AP)

Thirteen Indian crew members aboard a sinking vessel off the Gujarat coast were rescued on Thursday after the Indian Coast Guard diverted a merchant vessel sailing in the vicinity.

Merchant vessel M T Reem 5 was carrying a cargo of bitumen from Basrah Port in Iran to Hazira Port in Gujarat.

The vessel sent a distress signal at 8.05 am, after its engine room flooded and the vessel began sinking rapidly.

The Maritime Response Coordination Centre of the Coast Guard in Mumbai contacted the stranded vessel and its counterparts in Karachi, and identified merchant vessel M V Ganga sailing close by.

A Coast Guard official said the vessel’s captain immediately sailed to aid the ship.

AT 11.40 am, the Coast Guard reported that all crew members had been safely evacuated onto M V Ganga.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said M V Ganga will wait to monitor the condition of M T Reem 5 before taking the rescued sailors to Mumbai.

