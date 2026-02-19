Over 127 million passengers travelled on Mumbai suburban trains in Jan 2026: Central Railway

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 04:21 PM IST
Central Railway local trains
Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway on Thursday said it carried 127.12 million passengers on the Mumbai Suburban railway network in January 2026. The zonal railway added that during January 2026, a total of 146.29 million passengers travelled on local trains, including 129.08 million suburban and 17.20 million non-suburban travellers.

“The 129.08 million suburban passengers include 127.12 million passengers on Mumbai Suburban and 1.96 million passengers on Pune Suburban lines,” Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said in a statement.

Mumbai suburban railway ridership

The railway official further said that the introduction of additional services on the Nerul-Belapur-Uran section, along with the commissioning of two new stations-Targhar and Gavan, on the route has contributed to the increase in suburban ridership.

Central Railway AC locals

The CPRO also added that the introduction of AC services on the Harbour line has received a tremendous response carrying more than 6 lakh passengers within a short span of 16 days, reflecting strong commuter preference for enhanced comfort and efficiency.

“At present, Central Railway operates 1820 suburban services, including 94 AC local services, catering to the ever-growing travel demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” he said.

Central Railway passenger ridership

During the financial year 2025-26 (up to January 2026), Central Railway recorded significant growth in both suburban and non-suburban segments. It carried a total of 1,373.39 million passengers during FY 2025-26, registering a 1.86 per cent increase compared with 1,348.33 million passengers transported during the corresponding period last year.

Central Railway Passenger Ridership

Source: Central Railway
Category FY 2024-25 (Million) FY 2025-26 (Million)
Suburban Trains 1187.92 1201.93
Mail/Express/Passenger & Other Non-Suburban Trains 160.41 171.46
Total Passengers↑ 1.86% 1348.33 1373.39
Key Highlights: Central Railway achieved a 1.86% growth in passenger ridership during FY 2025-26, carrying 1373.39 million passengers compared to 1348.33 million in the previous financial year. Suburban services accounted for 87.5% of total ridership with 1201.93 million passengers.
