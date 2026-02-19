Over 127 million passengers travelled on Mumbai suburban trains in Jan 2026: Central Railway

Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway on Thursday said it carried 127.12 million passengers on the Mumbai Suburban railway network in January 2026. The zonal railway added that during January 2026, a total of 146.29 million passengers travelled on local trains, including 129.08 million suburban and 17.20 million non-suburban travellers.

“The 129.08 million suburban passengers include 127.12 million passengers on Mumbai Suburban and 1.96 million passengers on Pune Suburban lines,” Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said in a statement.

Mumbai suburban railway ridership

The railway official further said that the introduction of additional services on the Nerul-Belapur-Uran section, along with the commissioning of two new stations-Targhar and Gavan, on the route has contributed to the increase in suburban ridership.