1,204 doctors to be appointed on contract: Deshmukh

Medical Education Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh.

As active Covid-19 cases crossed three lakh in Maharashtra on Thursday, Medical Education Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh announced that 1,204 medical students, who graduate from various medical colleges, will be hired on contract to fight the pandemic.

As the government plans to fill posts for senior residents and medical officers in government hospitals, data from the public health department shows there is 68 per cent vacancy for class I medical officers, including specialist doctors, and 14 per cent vacancy for medical officers across the state.

Maharashtra crossed a million Covid-19 cases last week, with 23,000 to 25,000 new cases and around 400 deaths being reported every day. On Thursday, the state recorded 24,619 new cases and 398 deaths. At least 36,827 people remain under institutional quarantine and another 3.07 lakh under home isolation and in various Covid centres.

Medical students who have completed graduation and postgraduation will be appointed on Covid-19 duty based on the requirement in each district, said officials. District collectors have been asked to draw up a list of vacancies and requirement for additional doctors based on the number of cases reccorded in the area.

Currently, 1,648 students are appearing for examinations for postgraduate and specialisation courses at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. The results are expected soon.

The Directorate of Medical Education appoints each graduate on an year-long sting in government hospitals in rural areas as part of a bond in return of lower salary and massive exposure in medical college.

For a dedicated Covid hopsital, a doctor will be paid Rs 1 lakh per month. Officials said they are hoping to fill 385 posts for assistant professors in government medical colleges, 178 posts for assistant professors in BMC hospitals, 282 specialist doctors posts in BMC hospitals and 359 posts for assistant officers in Covid hospitals.

