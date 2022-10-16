120 architect firms seek design change in coastal road project

As many as 120 urban architectural firms from Mumbai have suggested changes in the current design of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Civic officials, however, said that implementing the changes will not be possible since the project is 65 per cent complete.

Recently, a meeting was held between the architects and members of the state administration at the Vidhan Bhavan. It was also attended by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of MCRP, along with senior officials of the BMC associated with the project.

During a presentation in the meeting, members of the Mumbai Architects Collective (MAC), a body of 120 architectural firms from the city, suggested tweaking of certain parameters in the project. The MAC has suggested realignment of the road and interchanging its current alignment with that of the proposed garden space.

As per the BMC alignment, the road is being built on the western side, which is towards the Arabian Sea, while a promenade-cum-garden is being built in the eastern side, towards the city. But the MAC has suggested that the garden should be on the seafront and the road should be inwards, towards the mainland.

“The proposed design will make everything from the proposed bus transit to open spaces far more accessible and useful. The current design completely disconnects the city from the sea, and while the basic transport needs of the city are met, it destroys the city’s urban fabric and potentially amazing waterfront,” stated the MAC in a letter sent to Bhide and Narwekar, following the presentation.

But civic officials maintained that implementing any new design will not be possible at this point since the project was nearing completion.

“The Supreme Court has ordered that the proposed design that has been presented to the court should be followed and for any new changes in the design, the BMC will again have to approach the court. Now, if we approach the court again for a new design, then it will become a long-term process and will also require further expenditures of resources,” said a senior official associated with the project. He said the project was nearing completion and was 65% ready.

Alan Abraham, a city-based architect and member of MAC, said that during the meeting, members of the administration expressed optimism towards the proposal. “The idea is being given by 120 architectural firms from Mumbai, which comprise thousands of individual architects. So, it clearly states that the points are being shared by individuals and not by any novice in the job. We are not against the project, but are only trying

to make this road much more user-friendly and beneficial towards the people of the city,” said Abraham.

“The design of this project is also… on the basis of the curvature of Mumbai’s coastline. Unlike roads, the seafront doesn’t go in a straight manner and there are certain curves and interchanges being planned for this project entirely depending on the outline of the seashore. Therefore, there are several geographical constraints for the implementation of this proposed design…,” added the official.