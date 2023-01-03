scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

12-year-old girl molested at hotel, man arrested

A police officer said the incident took place late Saturday when the girl, accompanied by her family members, had come to the hotel for New Year celebrations.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody.
12-year-old girl molested at hotel, man arrested
A 29-year-old dancer was arrested on New Year’s Eve for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

As per police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he touched the girl inappropriately.

“The man, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The girl then informed her parents, who confronted the accused. The parents complained to the hotel staff, who in turn alerted the police,” the officer added.

In the meantime, the man tried to flee but those present at the spot managed to overpower him and handed him over to the police.

The accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, the police said.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 05:30 IST
