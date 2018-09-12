12-year-old gagged, raped at knifepoint at her home in Mumbai

The incident took place when the girl’s father was at work and her mother had gone to the market. The incident took place when the girl’s father was at work and her mother had gone to the market.

A 12-year-old girl was gagged, tied up and allegedly raped at knifepoint on Monday afternoon when she was alone at her home in Mumbai, police said.’ The accused, who fled from the house with Rs 15,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 36,000, is yet to be identified. Based on the description given by the victim and CCTV camera footage available in the area, a search is on to find him, said police.

The incident took place when the girl’s father was at work and her mother had gone to the market. “The accused entered the house between 11 am to 12.30 pm and asked for the girl’s parents. Finding no one at home, he allegedly threatened the girl at knifepoint… He went on to tie her up and gag her… and then raped her,” said a police officer.

“The accused then asked the girl where the valuables were kept. He allegedly fled with Rs 15,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 36,000,” the officer added. The girl’s mother came home around 1.30 pm and found the door locked from outside. She entered the house and found the girl tied up.

Following this, the family approached the police and an FIR was registered.“We have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App