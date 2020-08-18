12 test positive at Pawar’s south Mumbai residence

Pawar, who has been touring various parts of the state, also got himself tested but his results were negative. (File)

Twelve persons working at the south Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar have tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 12, four were part of Pawar’s security detail while the others are household staff at Silver Oak.

Pawar, who has been touring various parts of the state, also got himself tested but his results were negative.

On Monday afternoon, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that five people working at Silver Oak, including two household staff and three security men, had tested positive. Subsequently, tests were conducted on other members of the staff as well and by late evening, 12 had tested positive through antigen tests. Some of them had mild symptoms and were moved to Worli Dome Covid facility for treatment.

Tope said Pawar’s test results were negative.

“He had a check up at Breach Candy hospital and his results are negative. He is safe and sound…but will ask him not to go on a state tour for next some days,” Tope said.

As a standard procedure, efforts were on to trace those who came in contact with the cook and security guards in their residential areas, he added.

Since the outbreak, Pawar has been travelling across the state. His most recent trip was to Karad in Satara district where he met state Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil. Patil, who is also an NCP leader, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

