12 Sena MPs with Shinde

Rahul Shewale

Shewale (49) is a two-term Sena MP from Mumbai South Central constituency and has been associated with the party for over two decades now. He was the first party MP to write to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the elections.

The son of a Navy officer who was born in Mumbai, Shewale was a Sena shakha pramukh in the city in the early 2000s. He was elected as a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator for the first time in 2002, and went on to win twice more, in 2007 and 2012 civic polls. Considered to be very close to Thackeray at one point of time, Shewale had also served as the four-time chairman of the standing committee of the BMC and was in control of the purse strings of India’s richest municipal corporation. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai South Central and was reelected in 2019.

Rahul Shewale Rahul Shewale

Hemant Godse

Hemant Godse (52) is a second term Member of Parliament (MP) from Nashik constituency of and has been associated with the Shiv Sena since 2013.

After being part of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for over six years, Godse had joined Sena in 2013 just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was elected as a MP from Nashik.

Godse had defeated NCP strongman and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Chhagan Bhujbal in 2014 and his nephew Samir Bhujbal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Hemant Godse Hemant Godse

Bhavana Gawali

Bhavana Gawali (48), is a five-term Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena from Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency and is one of the most senior MPs of the party as well as the state. She has also served as the chief whip of Shiv Sena’s Parliamentary Party.

Since August last year, Gawali has been under the radar of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and several premises linked to her were raided by the agency last year.

After Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, Gawali had written to Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to take the decision to accept the demand of Shinde camp to reconcile with the BJP and leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Bhavana Gawali Bhavana Gawali

Hemant Patil

Hemant Patil (50) is a second-term Sena MP from Hingoli constituency in Maharashtra. He has been associated with the party for nearly two decades. Patil, who is from Nanded, was the district head of the party from 2005 to 2013. He won the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

Patil was one of the MPs who had demanded that the Sena support NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections. He had also requested Thackeray to reconcile with the BJP and Shinde, keeping in mind the party’s future.

Hemant Patil Hemant Patil

Shrikant Shinde

Shrikant Shinde (35), the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is a second-term Sena MP from Kalyan. Since the rebellion led by his father, Shrikant has been seen actively supporting his father. Shinde, a qualified medical practitioner (MBBS followed by M.S. Orthopedics), became a MP for the first time at the age of 27 in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019.

Shrikant Shinde Shrikant Shinde

Shrirang Barne

Shrirang Barne (58) is a two-time Sena MP from Maval constituency in Pune district. The parliamentarian was earlier a four-term corporator in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. He was elected to Parliament in 2014 from Maval constituency. Since the formation of the MVA government, Barne was reportedly insecure that he could lose his seat to NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth, who was eyeing Maval constituency.

Shrirang Barne Shrirang Barne

Rajendra Gavit

Rajendra Gavit (55), a second-time Member of Parliament from Palghar constituency, joined Shiv Sena in 2019. Earlier, Gavit was in the Congress and was the state tribal development minister in the Congress-NCP alliance government. In 2018, he had contested the by-poll to Palghar Lok Sabha seat after the death of sitting MP Chintamani Vanaga. Gavit had joined the BJP at the last moment before the by-poll, and had won the election by defeating Sena leader Shrinivas Vanaga with a margin of 25,000 votes. In 2019, he joined BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena as a tactical decision to contest from Palghar again.

Rajendra Gavit Rajendra Gavit

Dhairyasheel Mane

Dhairyasheel Mane (42) is a first time Member of Parliament from Hatkanangale constituency in Kolhapur district. Mane comes from a political family in western Maharashtra. His grandfather, Rajaram Mane, was a five-term Congress MP from Ichalkaranji constituency, from 1977 to 1991 His mother Nivedita Mane, a NCP leader, was also a two-term MP from Ichalkaranji constituency.

Dhairyasheel Mane Dhairyasheel Mane

Krupal Tumane

Krupal Tumane (57) is a two-time MP from Ramtek constituency in Nagpur. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he had defeated sitting MP and former Cabinet Minister Mukul Wasnik of Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, he was again elected from Ramtek constituency.

Krupal Tumane Krupal Tumane

Prataprao Jadhav

Prataprao Jadhav (62), is a three-time Sena MP from Buldhana constituency. He had earlier served as a MLA for three terms. Jadhav was also state minister for sports, youth welfare & irrigation in the Sena- BJP government in Maharashtra between 1997 and 1999. Before his stints in the state Assembly and Parliament, Jadhav was also a member of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad. He has been associated with the Shiv Sena since 1987.

Sanjay Mandlik

Sanjay Mandlik (58) is a member of Parliament from Kolhapur. He is the son of late Sadashivrao Mandlik, who was elected as a Member of Parliament four times from Kolhapur Constituency. Mandlik has been the president of Kolhapur Zilla Parishad. He was elected as an MP for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sanjay Mandlik Sanjay Mandlik

Sadashiv Lokhande

Sadashiv Lokhande (60), is a second-term MP from Shirdi constituency of Maharashtra and has been a three-term BJP MLA earlier. He was elected from Karjat constituency in Ahmednagar district for three consecutive terms in the 1995, 1999 and 2004 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

He later joined the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and contested the Assembly elections again, but lost. He then joined the Shiv Sena and won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Sena ticket.