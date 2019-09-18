12 per cent more solid waste segregated this year: BMC

Segregation of solid waste saw more than 12 per cent increase in Mumbai compared to last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2018-19, has revealed.

According to the report, accessed by The Indian Express, a total of 7,200 to 7,700 metric tonnes of waste is generated in the city per day. The segregation of waste, the report says, has gone up to 82.98 per cent, from the 65 per cent recorded the previous year.

Only 35 per cent of the total waste generated, the report adds, is scientifically processed. The ESR 2017-18 recorded scientific processing of waste at 32 per cent.

The ESR covers several indices of environment and development, like air and noise pollution, water contamination, health, power supply, roads and traffic, solid waste and sewage disposal. The report, released annually, highlights the challenges faced by each sector and the steps taken by various agencies.

The civic body, the report states, has also registered a drop in plastic waste generated in Mumbai in the past two years — plastic waste formed 3.24 per cent of the total 7,200-7,700 metric tonnes of waste generated daily, as per the 2018-19 report. It formed three per cent of 9,400 metric tonnes of waste generated daily, according to ESR 2017-18.

The civic body had put a ban on manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all single-use plastic items — bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items — from June 23 last year.

Civic officers have credited the BMC’s drive against bulk generators of garbage for the increase in waste segregation. Since 2017, bulk generators have been facing action for not segregating and composting wet waste at source.

Under Section 368 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, BMC stopped collecting wet waste from housing societies and establishments that generate more than 100 kg waste daily or have an area of more than 20,000 square metres.

According to BMC data, under Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, the civic body has initiated action against 44 non-complying bulk generators. Under the Act, in case of non-compliance to notice, a bulk generator of garbage can face a maximum of two years in jail or Rs 5,000 fine. The offence is bailable.

In 2018-19, BMC collected a fine of Rs 39.47 lakh for such offences. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has also initiated action against bulk generators for not segregating and processing waste in 10 other cases.