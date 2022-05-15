scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

12 more AC local train services in Mumbai suburban section from May 16

Fares for air-conditioned local travel have been substantially reduced since May 5 and there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 15, 2022 2:37:27 pm
The minimum single journey ticket for travelling up to 10 km costs Rs 35. (File)

Taking into account the growing demand, the Western Railway will increase the number of air-conditioned local services in the Mumbai suburban section from 20 to 32 from May 16.

The fares for AC local travel have been substantially reduced since May 5 and there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals, according to the railway.

The minimum single journey ticket for travelling up to 10 km costs Rs 35.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Out of the additional 12 services being introduced, six services each will be in up and down directions. In the up direction, there will be five services between Virar and Churchgate, and one between Bhayandar and Churchgate.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
The hand of the RajapaksasPremium
The hand of the Rajapaksas
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...Premium
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...
More Premium Stories >>

Similarly, in the down direction, there will be four services between Churchgate and Virar and one between Churchgate and Bhayandar and another between Andheri and Virar,”said an official.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement