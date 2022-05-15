12 more AC local train services in Mumbai suburban section from May 16

Taking into account the growing demand, the Western Railway will increase the number of air-conditioned local services in the Mumbai suburban section from 20 to 32 from May 16.

The fares for AC local travel have been substantially reduced since May 5 and there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals, according to the railway.

The minimum single journey ticket for travelling up to 10 km costs Rs 35.

“Out of the additional 12 services being introduced, six services each will be in up and down directions. In the up direction, there will be five services between Virar and Churchgate, and one between Bhayandar and Churchgate.

Similarly, in the down direction, there will be four services between Churchgate and Virar and one between Churchgate and Bhayandar and another between Andheri and Virar,”said an official.