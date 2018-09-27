Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
12 minors molested, man arrested

The accused had been on the run for over a year, police said.

| Navi Mumbai | Published: September 27, 2018 1:55:16 am

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting more than 12 girls in and around Navi Mumbai. The accused had been on the run for over a year, police said.

“The Navi Mumbai crime branch had been trying to trace him. He was arrested from Mira Road,” said a police officer. The accused used to lure away minor girls playing outside their houses on false pretexts, police said.

 

