12 lakh ‘illegal’ Mumbai homes to get relief under new amnesty scheme: Who benefits?

The move brings relief to 12 lakh homeowners living in as many as 25,000 ‘illegal’ residential properties in Mumbai despite having followed the legal process to purchase their homes.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 02:32 PM IST
Mumbai skyline amnesty scheme illegal homesThe amnesty scheme proposal was cleared by the BMC standing committee in April this year (File photo)
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In a huge relief to as many as 12 lakh Mumbai homeowners living in the city as ‘illegal encroachers’, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow issuance of Occupational Certificates (OC) to all residential properties, schools and hospitals. The new amnesty scheme, however, is not for every person or family living in Mumbai as ‘illegal’. It only allows occupational certificates to the properties that were occupied on or before November 17, 2016.

The move brings relief to 12 lakh homeowners living in as many as 25,000 ‘illegal’ residential properties in Mumbai despite having followed the legal process to purchase their homes.

The amnesty scheme was cleared in April this year. Before that, in December last year, the state government’s urban development department (UDD) had passed a policy to grant OC to all the residential buildings in the state.

Who benefits from the amnesty scheme?

The BMC’s proposal states that the OC benefit will be extended to properties having a carpet area of 80 square feet.

As many as 25,000 properties in Mumbai will fall into this ambit.

Amnesty scheme mumbai illegal homes The amnesty scheme will benefit 12 lakh Mumbaikars (Gemini-generated image)

The idea of this amnesty scheme was first mooted in 2018. However, it took the civic body eight years to implement it.

The proposal will be formally implemented through ward offices in the next few weeks.

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Is an Occupational Certificate important?

Issued by the civic authorities, an OC is a legal document that certifies that a building is fit for human occupancy. Any building, be it residential, commercial, school or hospital, would require an OC. It proves that the building was constructed according to an approved plan.

If one doesn’t have an OC, the building is deemed illegal for human occupancy, giving the civic body the right to evict the premises and cut the water and electricity supply.

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Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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