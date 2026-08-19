12 lakh ‘illegal’ Mumbai homes to get relief under new amnesty scheme: Who benefits?

The amnesty scheme proposal was cleared by the BMC standing committee in April this year (File photo)

In a huge relief to as many as 12 lakh Mumbai homeowners living in the city as ‘illegal encroachers’, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow issuance of Occupational Certificates (OC) to all residential properties, schools and hospitals. The new amnesty scheme, however, is not for every person or family living in Mumbai as ‘illegal’. It only allows occupational certificates to the properties that were occupied on or before November 17, 2016.

The move brings relief to 12 lakh homeowners living in as many as 25,000 ‘illegal’ residential properties in Mumbai despite having followed the legal process to purchase their homes.