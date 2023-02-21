scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
12-coach trains to halt at point set for 15 coaches

The suburban local train along the Central Railway (CR) route, from the down route of 12-coach trains will now halt at the same point or mark meant for the 15-coach trains.

According to a CR official, the move will help commuters as they would not have to rush for compartments, causing inconvenience to them.

The official also said that many times, the loco-pilot missed the mark at which 12-coach trains are supposed to halt, which has a gap of three coaches from the 15-coach halting mark. Now, both the 12 and 15-coach trains will halt at the same  halting mark.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:15 IST
