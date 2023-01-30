12 blackbucks fall to death from Solapur bridge, 2 injured

TWELVE BLACKBUCKS died and two were injured after they fell off a bridge in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, said a police official on Sunday.

The incident took place on a bridge in Kegaon on the Solapur-Bijapur Highway, around 44 kilometres from Mumbai, at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

“The blackbucks fell to the ground from a height of 30 ft. As 12 died, the two injured blackbucks were taken to a nearby hospital run by the forest department. Residents, meanwhile, alerted police and forest department officials,” said the official.