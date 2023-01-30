scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

12 blackbucks fall to death from Solapur bridge, 2 injured

The incident took place on a bridge in Kegaon on the Solapur-Bijapur Highway, around 44 kilometres from Mumbai, at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

"Residents, meanwhile, alerted police and forest department officials," said the official. (Representational/File)

TWELVE BLACKBUCKS died and two were injured after they fell off a bridge in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, said a police official on Sunday.

The incident took place on a bridge in Kegaon on the Solapur-Bijapur Highway, around 44 kilometres from Mumbai, at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

More from Mumbai

“The blackbucks fell to the ground from a height of 30 ft. As 12 died, the two injured blackbucks were taken to a nearby hospital run by the forest department. Residents, meanwhile, alerted police and forest department officials,” said the official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Confidential: Brewing Controversy

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close