11-year-old kidnapped,returns in an hour

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from outside his school at Charni Road on Wednesday morning only to turn up unharmed an hour later. A man approached Nishad Lavekar at 8:30 am on Wednesday outside Saint Teresas School and started talking to him under the pretext of asking directions to a stationary shop. When they reached a certain distance from the school the man threatened him with a knife and asked him to come along quietly. The boy was then drugged to sleep.
An hour later,a dazed Nishad woke up in a train at Santacruz station.
Outside the station Nishad approached an auto-rickshaw driver and narrated the incident to him. The rickshaw puller rushed him to Khar Police Station from where he called his father. Nishads father,Prakash Lavekar,took him to VP Road police station and registered a case of kidnapping. So far the police have not arrested anyone in the case.
The boy was threatened and then drugged. He doesnt remember anything after he was kidnapped. However,he has given us a description of the man who kidnapped him and we have released sketches, said Senior Police Inspector B Chikhale .
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App