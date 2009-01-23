11-year-old kidnapped,returns in an hour

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from outside his school at Charni Road on Wednesday morning only to turn up unharmed an hour later. A man approached Nishad Lavekar at 8:30 am on Wednesday outside Saint Teresas School and started talking to him under the pretext of asking directions to a stationary shop. When they reached a certain distance from the school the man threatened him with a knife and asked him to come along quietly. The boy was then drugged to sleep.

An hour later,a dazed Nishad woke up in a train at Santacruz station.

Outside the station Nishad approached an auto-rickshaw driver and narrated the incident to him. The rickshaw puller rushed him to Khar Police Station from where he called his father. Nishads father,Prakash Lavekar,took him to VP Road police station and registered a case of kidnapping. So far the police have not arrested anyone in the case.

The boy was threatened and then drugged. He doesnt remember anything after he was kidnapped. However,he has given us a description of the man who kidnapped him and we have released sketches, said Senior Police Inspector B Chikhale .

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App