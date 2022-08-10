scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

11,840 illegal banners removed, few cases lead to prosecution

Of the illegal banners, posters, boards and flags removed this year, 3,845 were political in nature, including 1,326 flags; 958 were commercial; and 7,037 were religious.

Written by Eeshanpriya MS | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 11:42:37 pm
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mumbai illegal banners posters removed, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe number of illegal posters, banners, flags and boards was the highest in April at 2,311, when BMC's complaints to police as well as FIRs peaked at 139, and five respectively. The BMC launched 59 prosecutions in this month.

OUT OF the 11,840 illegal banners, posters, boards, and flags it removed across Mumbai between January and July 2022, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation launched prosecution in only 485 cases, and the city police filed only 13 FIRs, according to data from the civic body. A total of 681 complaints were filed by the civic body with police stations, 13 of which converted to FIRs.

Of the illegal banners, posters, boards and flags removed this year, 3,845 were political in nature, including 1,326 flags; 958 were commercial; and 7,037 were religious. The number of illegal posters, banners, flags and boards was the highest in April at 2,311, when BMC’s complaints to police as well as FIRs peaked at 139, and five respectively. The BMC launched 59 prosecutions in this month. In February, when the second highest number of banners, boards, flags and posters, 1,997, were removed, BMC launched 86 prosecutions, made 110 complaints to the police, and three FIRs were filed. Two FIRs were filed in June 2022.

A senior civic official said, “Illegal banners and posters usually peak at the beginning of every year, or during festivals, or other big events. Action is ongoing on BMC’s part at the ward level.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Bhagwanji Rayani, a city-based activist who had filed a public interest litigation in Bombay High Court regarding the matter, said, “For every illegal banner or poster, there should be an FIR. Action should be taken in every case. These figures are dismal. I am now going to file a contempt of court against BMC, police and the state government on behalf of Janhit Manch.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentumPremium
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum

A senior civic official said, “The police have informed BMC that a bunch of FIRs can be clubbed and filed against the person/organisation/political party that puts these illegal hoardings, instead of filing separate ones in each instance. In many cases, we cannot locate who has put the illegal poster or banner. So who do we prosecute, or who do we name in the FIR?”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Requesting anonymity, a senior police inspector from a central Mumbai police station said, “The BMC does give a complaint by post but they do not wish to become complainant in the case. They know who has put up the illegal banners but tell us to register FIR against unidentified persons.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

In 2017, the Bombay High court had directed the state government and municipal corporations to pull down all illegal banners and posters in their jurisdiction.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:42:37 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement