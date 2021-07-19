116 tourists rescued from Kharghar Hills after heavy rain leaves them stranded

He appealed people to not visit the hills and warned violators of legal consequences. (Wikimedia Commons)

As many as 116 tourists, including 78 women and five children, were rescued by police and a team of fire officials after they got stranded at Kharghar Hills in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

According to the police, entry to the Kharghar Hills and Pandavkada waterfall in Panvel area has been restricted owing to accidents during monsoon in the past. However, on Sunday, people from nearby areas managed to evade police and trek to the hills from sector 5 in Kharghar. The police said due to heavy rain the water level of a stream behind the golf course increased due to which the tourists got stranded.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire team rescued several people stranded in different parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. "Kharghar fire station received calls from many people seeking help. We've rescued 120 people, out of which 78 were women," said Pravin Bodkhe, Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/YRF292N8df — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Senior police inspector Shatrughan Mali of Kharghar police station said,” From time to time we have been warning people not to go to the hills during rains and endanger their lives. However, some citizens crossed the Kharghar hill on Sunday and due to heavy rain, the stream got swollen and they were stranded. All of them were from Navi Mumbai and Mumbai area and were rescued safely after we got an information about it,”

He appealed people to not visit the hills and warned violators of legal consequences.