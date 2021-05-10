Mumbai: 11558 FIRs lodged, over 12000 booked for flouting Covid norms

With the pandemic’s second wave raging across the state, Mumbai Police registered 11,558 FIRs against over 12,000 people in a bid to ensure that the partial lockdown is effective.

These FIRs were lodged between April 5 and May 9. Of these, 3,737 were registered against those who roamed on the streets without a valid reason and another 2,853 against those who did not wear masks. Besides, 171 FIRs were lodged over gathering at public places and 285 against those who violated the home or institutional quarantine order. 168 FIRs on motorists for roaming in cars without a valid reason.

As per the lockdown rules, shops that fall in the category of essential services are allowed to operate. But many shops in the non-essential category were found to be violating the rule and 2,914 such shops, along with 93 pan shops, were booked for operating their business.

Under the rules, hotels are allowed to offer only home deliveries and no take away parcels, but many hotels were seen violating the norm. FIRs were registered against 302 hotels/eateries and 235 hawkers. Total 2,000 FIRs were registered in each of the five regions (east, west, south, north and central) of Mumbai.

The police have beefed up their arrangements at all vaccination centres after some incidents of over-crowding were reported in BKC and Goregaon.

Chaitanya S, DCP (operations) and PRO, Mumbai Police, said: “We have beefed up our arrangements outside vaccination centres. We have also appointed 1,100 residents as Special Police Officers. They assist us in controlling the law and order situation at containment zones and sealed buildings.”

The official added that they have an additional force comprising 1,800 personnel from local arms division posted at all police stations and have received four companies of SRPF as outside assistance and 500 home guards. Each SRPF company has three platoons and each platoon has about 30 personnel. There are 12 SRPF companies already in Mumbai. Four more companies added.

Blood donation

Vile Parle police on Sunday teamed up with 32 non-political organisations to conduct a blood donation camp at Utkarsha Seva Mandal, Vile Parle (east), with the help of Mahatma Phule Blood Bank. Total 150 women and 551 men donated blood and 648 bags of blood were collected.