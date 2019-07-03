Mumbai rains: 114 injured, 78 undergo treatment in 5 hospitals

Admitted in the intensive care unit with multiple abrasions on chest and face, Abhijeet Gade lay amid multiple intravenous tubes, inquiring about his sister and grandmother. He is one of the 114 who sustained injuries in the Kurar wall collapse and 78 admitted in five hospitals.

Gade said there were six people in his hutment when the wall collapsed. “I don’t know where they all are. I was trapped in debris for three hours, there was also a lot of water around. I was pulled out by locals and sent here in an ambulance.”

He was brought to Kandivali Shatabdi hospital by 3 am. His relative Makarand Gade said five in the family required hospitalisation. In the same ward, Prathmesh Bane (28) remained unconscious since admission. “He requires respiratory support. He suffers from pulmonary edema, as water has entered his lungs,” said Dr Amol Pandit. Prathmesh was rescued by 2 am.

Doctors said several suffered from drowning when they were swept by water’s sheer force. “But there are also cases of traumatic asphyxiation,” said Dr Sachin Sonawane, who conducted few a postmortem examinations at Dr RN Cooper Hospital.

Fourteen-year-old Sanika Surve drowned while three in her family required hospitalisation. The teenager had just finished Class X, and was preparing to pursue commerce. When the wall collapsed, Sanika’s mother and two sisters were trapped under debris. She was swept by water.

Father Sahdev Surve, a watchman, last spoke with them at 11.30 pm. “I looked for her for an hour. She was unconscious when I found her. I removed her and rushed her to hospital,” said Surve. His wife and two daughters sustained multiple injuries.

Sanika was among the 10 minors who died. Two others were sent to KEM hospital for treatment of a fracture.

By evening, 16 injured remained admitted in Jogeshwari Trauma hospital, 55 in Kandivali Shatabdi hospital, three in MV Desai and two in Cooper hospital. “We are taking a few patients for surgery tomorrow. One woman has suffered a femur fracture,” said orthopedic consultant Dr Girish Bhalerao.

Slum dwellers claimed the fire brigade and the police reached the spot 45 minutes after the first distress call. Ashish Yadav, attached with 108 emergency ambulance service, 11 ambulances were pressed into service.