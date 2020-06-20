114 deaths in Mumbai, highest single-day toll

Meanwhile, with 3,827 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, Maharashtra broke its Thursday’s record of highest single-day case count. (Representational) Meanwhile, with 3,827 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, Maharashtra broke its Thursday’s record of highest single-day case count. (Representational)

For the first time since registering its first death on March 17, Mumbai on Friday reported over 100 Covid-19 deaths. The highest-single day toll of 114 has surpassed 97 deaths that were recorded on both June 10 and June 11 by the BMC.

With this, 3,425 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the city, which has a death rate of 5.3 per cent now. The figure for the state’s is 4.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, with 3,827 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, Maharashtra broke its Thursday’s record of highest single-day case count. The state has 1.24 lakh cases now, with 64,139 in Mumbai alone. The city recorded 1,264 new cases on Friday. Also, at least 142 people died across the state, taking the overall toll to 5,893.

BMC officials said of the 114 deaths in Mumbai, 55 people died between June 16 to June 18, and 59 deaths were recorded between March (when the pandemic started) and June 15. The 59 deaths were reported late due to delay in the hospitals reporting the same to BMC. The civic body maintained it received the documents of these patients in the last 48 hours.

Of the 142 people who died across the state on Friday, eight were from Aurangabad, three each from Raigad, Nashik, Dhule and Jalgaon, two each from Thane and Vasai-Virar, and one from Solapur. Comorbidity and old age continue to remain the driving factors in case of fatalities. Of the 142, 74 people were aged above 60 years.

On Friday, BMC started a new 200-bed Covid-19 health centre in Dharavi’s Maharashtra Nature Park. Civic officials said the centre — constructed over a 2,200 sq ft area — is waterproof and has oxygen-supported beds. It will admit moderately ill patients in need of oxygen support. Around 10 doctors and 15 nurses are going to handle the facility.

Across Mumbai, there are 11,862 beds for moderately and severely ill Covid-19 patients at present. This includes 1,278 intensive care units and 7,212 oxygen-equipped beds.

