1,134 Covid cases in Maharashtra, 763 in Mumbai

A day after recording 1,048 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,134 fresh infections and three deaths. Among the new cases, 763 infections were reported from Mumbai alone.

Due to the ongoing surge in cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 5,127. However, 94 per cent of the infected are from three cities – Mumbai with 3,735 active cases, followed by Thane (658) and Pune (409).

“The cases may rise further in the next one week. So, it is advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and undergo tests immediately if anyone develops symptoms,” said Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state Covid-19 task force emphasised on boosting vaccination.

Considering the sudden surge in cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday wrote to the state highlighting that Maharashtra has seen an increase in positivity in the last week – from 1.5 per cent to 3.1 per cent. “Maharashtra has reported an increase in weekly cases… from 2,471 new cases in the week ending (May 27) to 4,883 new cases in the week ending June 3, accounting to 23.19 per cent of India’s new cases in week ending June 3…,” stated the letter to state Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The state has been advised to continue implementing and monitoring necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.