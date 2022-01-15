11,317 new cases in Mumbai, positivity rate drops to 20%

MUMBAI ON Friday registered 11,317 Covid-19 cases while witnessing the positivity rate dipping to 20 per cent in comparison to the 54,924 tests conducted. At 43,211, Maharashtra also saw a reduction in the number of cases and recorded 19 deaths.

“Mumbai is currently going through the peak and it is expected that the cases will drop further,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid-19 task force.

The drop in cases was also reflected in the hospitalisation rate. On Friday, 800 patients were admitted, among whom 88 required oxygen support.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said that they are still compiling the data of the deceased. “We will analyse the clinical reasons behind the deaths,” he added.

“With the flattening of the pandemic curve in Mumbai, the neighboring districts will witness a surge. But we are ready with 4 lakh beds to provide timely treatment to patients,” said Awate.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had claimed that the state has vaccine doses in short supply due to the ongoing drive to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age group and also administer booster doses to frontliners and the senior citizens.

In a meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister on Thursday, he had asked for 90 lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield.Refuting the claims, the Centre issued a clarification stating there is no shortage of vaccine in Maharashtra, as it has over 24 lakh unutilised Covaxin shots – an additional 6.35 lakh doses were received on Friday – and 1.24 crore unutilised Covishield doses.